Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s fairytale love story before they say ‘I Do’

When Taylor Swift shared photos from her breathtaking proposal last year, the internet practically stopped. The dreamy images—straight out of a romantic movie—racked up more than 37 million likes on Instagram as fans around the world celebrated the couple’s next chapter. Now, nearly a year later, Swift and Travis Kelce are all set to tie the knot on July 2. But before they walk down the aisle, here’s a look back at how a failed friendship bracelet sparked one of pop culture’s greatest modern love stories.

The first whispers of a romance surfaced in July 2023, when Travis Kelce revealed that he had tried—and failed—to give Taylor Swift his phone number during her Eras Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. On his New Heights podcast, the NFL star admitted he had made a friendship bracelet with his number on it but never got the chance to hand it to the singer. The candid confession instantly sent Swifties into detective mode.

FILE – Taylor Swift gets a kiss from Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce as they arrive to watch the men’s singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York on Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File) FILE – Taylor Swift gets a kiss from Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce as they arrive to watch the men’s singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York on Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

A few months later, Kelce confirmed that he had invited Swift to one of his games.

“I threw the ball in her court,” he said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I told her, ‘I have seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead.’ We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Taylor Swift’s first Chiefs game changed everything

Just weeks later, Taylor Swift stunned fans by attending her very first Kansas City Chiefs game. She watched from a luxury suite alongside Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, and instantly became the most talked-about person in the stadium. That appearance wasn’t a one-off. Throughout the NFL season, Swift became a familiar face at Chiefs games, often joined by celebrity friends including Blake Lively and Sophie Turner.

FILE – Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) kisses Taylor Swift after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) FILE – Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) kisses Taylor Swift after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

In October 2023, the couple made their first major public appearance when they were spotted holding hands at the Saturday Night Live afterparty in New York City. Although they made separate surprise cameos during the Pete Davidson-hosted episode, it was their hand-in-hand exit that confirmed what fans had been hoping for.

‘By the time I went to that first game, we were already a couple’

The biggest revelation came in December 2023, when Taylor Swift was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year. She finally set the record straight about the timeline of their romance.

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“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said, adding, “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date.”

The viral kiss moments

In early 2024, Taylor Swift was frequently spotted cheering Travis Kelce on throughout the NFL playoffs, with her unwavering support culminating in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory in Las Vegas. The couple once again set the internet ablaze when they celebrated the championship with a passionate kiss on the field, a moment that quickly became one of the most talked-about images of the year.

FILE – Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kiss after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File) FILE – Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kiss after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

That wasn’t the first time their affection had gone viral. During her Eras Tour concert on November 11, 2023, Swift gave fans a memorable surprise by changing the lyrics of her hit song “Karma.” Instead of singing, “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me,” she sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” Moments after the show ended, she ran into Kelce’s arms for a kiss, sending Swifties into a frenzy as videos of the sweet moment flooded social media.

When Taylor Swift made her relationship Insta official

Taylor Swift continued to delight fans with subtle glimpses into their relationship. The biggest surprise came in June 2024 when she made her romance with Kelce Instagram official—and the NFL star made his unforgettable Eras Tour debut. During her sold-out show at Wembley Stadium in London, Kelce shocked the crowd by joining Swift on stage midway through The Tortured Poets Department set, dressed in a tuxedo and top hat.

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The athlete fully embraced the performance, carrying Swift across the stage, fanning her dramatically, dusting her face with a makeup brush and hilariously coaching her before she launched into “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” The cameo instantly became one of the tour’s most viral moments.

FILE – Taylor Swift embraces Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the Chiefs won the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) FILE – Taylor Swift embraces Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the Chiefs won the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

The following day, Swift shared photos and videos from the performance on Instagram, writing, “I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut.” Soon after, Kelce made another appearance on Swift’s Instagram when she shared a selfie featuring Prince William backstage during her Wembley shows.

The Travis Kelce post that broke the internet

By July 2025, the couple had become more comfortable sharing glimpses of their private life. Travis Kelce delighted fans by posting a carousel of photos from their offseason adventures together, captioning it, “Had some adventures this offseason.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travis Kelce (@killatrav)

The post instantly went viral, with fans gushing over candid pictures of the couple wearing matching captain’s hats, cozying up at restaurants, enjoying snowy getaways and simply embracing everyday moments together. Just weeks before proposing, Kelce opened up about his relationship with Swift in a GQ cover story.

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“Whenever I’m with her, it feels like we’re just regular people. When there is not a camera on us, we’re just two people that are in love. We fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with. We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all those values. It kind of just took the f–k off.”

‘Your English teacher and gym teacher are getting married’

Only two weeks later, the couple announced their engagement, sending the internet into overdrive. In a joint Instagram post, Kelce was seen down on one knee as Swift proudly showed off her dazzling diamond ring. But it was their caption that truly won hearts: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Soon after, Kelce’s father shared details of the intimate proposal, revealing that his son popped the question in the garden of his Missouri home. Speaking to Cleveland’s News 5’s John Kosich, he recalled: “He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘Let’s go out and have a glass of wine.’ They got out there, and that’s when he asked her, and it was beautiful. They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great.”

When Taylor Swift couldn’t stop praising Travis Kelce

Later that October, Taylor Swift reflected on the proposal during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. “He went all out—10 out of 10. He crushed it in surprising me.” Speaking about the wedding, she added that Travis Kelce wanted a grand celebration with all their loved ones in attendance. “I know it’s going to be fun to plan.”

In December, Swift spoke candidly about her relationship during an interview with Stephen Colbert.

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“Getting engaged to the love of my life, getting all my music back—those were two things that just never could have happened. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, it’s just a matter of time.’ Both those things could have just never arrived in my life, and I’m so grateful for both of those things happening.”

Taylor Swift’s mother was playing a cupid all along

The same month, fans also discovered that Swift’s mother, Andrea Swift, had unknowingly played matchmaker all along. In an episode of The End of an Era docuseries, Swift recalled, “I’d been very non-athlete, because I’m not one, and I’ve always been like, ‘What would we talk about?’ You said something to the effect of, ‘You’ve got to start doing something different.'”

Andrea then revealed how she did her own research before encouraging her daughter. “So I call up my resident expert on the Kansas City Chiefs, my cousin Robin, and I go, ‘Tell me about this guy named Travis Kelce.’ She goes, ‘Oh my God, he is the nicest guy! And he really loves his mom.’ And I went, ‘Ding, ding, ding, ding!'”

The big day nears

Now, after nearly two years of dating, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to marry on July 2 in New York. The wedding festivities reportedly begin with a rehearsal dinner on Thursday, followed by the ceremony and reception at Madison Square Garden on Friday. According to sources close to the event, the celebrations are expected to continue from 4 pm until 4 am the following morning.

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With one of the biggest celebrity weddings in recent memory set to take place, security has been significantly heightened. According to CBS Evening News, nearly 80% of the New York Police Department has been deployed for the high-profile celebrations.