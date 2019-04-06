Taron Egerton wants Richard Madden to be next James Bond

Toggle Menu
Taron Egerton, who has been touted as one of the contenders for the role of the suave spy after Daniel Craig steps down, believes Richard Madden will make a better James Bond than him.

Richard Madden was recently seen on Netflix’s Bodyguard.

Actor Taron Egerton is rooting for his Rocketman co-star Richard Madden to be the next James Bond.

The 29-year-old actor, who has been touted as one of the contenders for the role of the suave spy after Daniel Craig steps down, believes Madden will make a better Bond than him.

“I want Richard (Madden) to be the next Bond, end of,” Egerton told GQ magazine.

Recently, veteran actor Judi Dench had said that Hollywood star Idris Elba will make a “brilliant” Bond.

When asked about the possibility of Madden getting the part, she had said, “I don’t know Richard Madden.”

The 84-year-old actor played MI6 chief ‘M’ in seven Bond films before her character met her end in 2012’s Skyfall.

