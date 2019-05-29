Taron Egerton on Elton John biopic Rocketman: It’s a celebration of a truly great man

The Elton John biopic Rocketman, which was recently screened at Cannes Film Festival, is all set to hit screens this weekend. Ahead of the big day, Taron Egerton, who plays the acclaimed musician in Rocketman, opened up about the script and the need to tell this story.

“We always felt we wanted to be irreverent and make sure the audience feels like they are getting a glimpse into the life of a man who has had a notoriously turbulent time,” Egerton said.

“But it is also so important to make the fans happy and make Elton likeable. This is a raw, human story, but it is also a celebration of a truly great man and what we can learn from him,” the actor added.

Rocketman has been helmed by Dexter Fletcher and written by Lee Hall. The movie also features Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard in pivotal roles.

The Elton John biopic was in development for nearly two decades. The film reportedly shifted hands from Walt Disney Studios and Focus Features as well. Earlier, it was also reported that the movie might see British star Tom Hardy or American singing sensation Justin Timberlake play Elton John. However, the role finally went to Welsh actor Taron Egerton.

Interestingly, Taron Egerton and Dexter Fletcher have earlier worked together on the biographical film Eddie the Eagle.

Rocketman will release on May 31 in India.