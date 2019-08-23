Taron Egerton, Lucy Boynton to feature in virtual reality project Glimpse

Actor Taron Egerton and Lucy Boynton are set to star in a new virtual reality experience titled Glimpse.

Advertising

Written and directed by Benjamin Cleary and VR creator Michael O’Connor, Glimpse will be unveiled at the Virtual Reality Interactive showcase at the Venice Film Festival.

The story focuses on a heartbroken panda, played by Egerton, a talented illustrator who is going through a painful breakup from his girlfriend a deer called Rice (Boynton), who dreams of becoming a musician.

“I was so excited to get involved with Glimpse. Its storyline and themes are some I find the most exciting and intriguing to explore.

Advertising

“I love that as beautiful and enchanting as it is visually, it doesn’t sugar-coat anything. It feels really poignant, authentic and hopeful. I fell in love with the characters and the script immediately,” Boyton said in a statement issued to Variety.

The project is produced by Mr Kite and animated by Blue Zoo.