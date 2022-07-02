Taron Egerton confirms meeting Kevin Feige for Wolverine: ‘Hopefully, they’ll give me a shot’

Marvel Studios is apparently on the lookout for a new Wolverine after Hugh Jackman’s iconic portrayal and if reports are to be believed actor Taron Egerton could be the man for the job. The Rocketman actor recently shared that he has had a meeting with Marvel boss Kevin Feige for the same and fans can expect an announcement soon.

The actor, who gained popularity with his role Eggsy in the first two Kingsman films and for playing Elton John in Rocketman, has been one of the leading candidates for the role of Wolverine in the MCU for years.

In a recent interview with The New York Times expressed an interest in playing Wolverine and said, “I’d love to. I don’t think it would be wrong to say that. I’d be excited but I’d be apprehensive as well, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I’d wonder if it’d be very difficult for someone else to do it.”

“But hopefully if it does come around, they’ll give me a shot,” Taron added.

Jackman did a fantastic job with the role from the early ‘2000s and last played the X-Men member in Logan (2017). He then decided to retire from the role. Soon after Jackman’s retirement from X-Men, the rumours of Taron becoming the new Wolverine have been making rounds from 2019, the actor had also spoken about it earlier.

Taron is presently promoting his Apple TV+ series Black Bird.