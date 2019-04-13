Pet Sematary leaked online by Tamilrockers

Hollywood film Pet Sematary has been leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers. Based on a novel by Stephen King, the horror film stars John Lithgow, Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz. Soon after the film’s release, Tamilrockers made the film available for free download.

The Stephen King adaptation is not the first Hollywood film that has been leaked online. Recently, Tamilrockers also leaked films like Shazam, Captain Marvel and Bumblebee. They also leaked recent releases like Hindi film Romeo Akbar Water, Telugu film Majili and the Malayalam film Lucifer.

Pet Sematary’s plot is about a man whose daughter finds a cemetery for pets but there is a mystery attached to the land. Upon the daughter’s death, the father decides to bring her back, but as the trailer says, “they never come back the same.”

The film hit screens in India on April 12. Its leak on piracy websites can probably make a dent on the box office business.

The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer gave 3.5 stars to Pet Sematary. In her review, she wrote, “Despite the usual tropes of jump scares, strange noises, whispering woods and people who wander off into the dark unknown despite all of the preceding stuff, Pet Sematary unfolds its horror gradually, leisurely and with care.”

She added, “Horror aficionados Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer are helped by a solid cast, who help establish the Creeds as a family who love each other and, importantly, whom we come to care for.”