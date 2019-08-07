Taika Waititi to receive TIFF Ebert Director Award

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is set to receive the Ebert Director Award at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival.

The director will also screen his anti-hate satire Jojo Rabbit at the festival. He stars in the film as Adolf Hitler.

The award, which honours a filmmaker for their outstanding contribution to cinema, will be handed to Waititi during the TIFF Tribute Gala awards event on September 9.

“Taika Waititi is the rock star cinema needs right now. His films are full of razor-sharp humour, faultless style and boundless generosity,” Toronto artistic director and co-head Cameron Bailey said in a statement.

Waititi, who is returning to direct Thor 4 and is credited with revitalising the franchise, has also directed films such as Boy, What We Do in the Shadows and Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

Acting icon Meryl Streep is set to receive the Tribute Actor Award at the festival.

The Toronto Film Festival is set to run from September 5 to 15.