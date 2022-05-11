Taika Waititi calls Thor Love and Thunder a ‘midlife crisis film’, says Christian Bale is one of the ‘best villains’ in MCU

Thor: Ragnarok marked director Taika Waititi’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and by all accounts, it was a fantastic debut. Waititi is now returning for Thor: Love and Thunder and in a recent chat with Entertainment Weekly, the director revealed that he knew he had to push the bostars undary this time so he thought – “What’s the least expected thing with this franchise?”

Waititi explained that while Ragnarok was like a “party”, Love and Thunder is “deeper”. He said, “It’s not a serious film, and it’s not a drama, but we do deal with ideas that I think a lot of humans deal with — universal themes about love and loss and our place in the world. Everyone sort of asks this question in the film: What is your purpose? What is the reason that you’re a hero, and what do you do when you have these powers?” The director called it a “midlife crisis film”.

Talking about the biggest difference between Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi said, “I guess the biggest difference would be that it was my first time playing in the Marvel sand pit on Ragnarok. This one, I felt like I’ve got a little more experience and knew how to shoot this a lot more efficiently.”

Thor: Love and Thunder also stars Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher and while Waititi did not reveal much about the actor’s character, the director declared that “he’s probably one of the best villains that Marvel’s had in their films”. The film also stars Russell Crowe as Zeus and Waititi promises that the audience will see him in a way they have never seen before.

Also starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Chris Pratt among others, Thor: Love and Thunder releases on July 8.