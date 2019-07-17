Taika Waititi to helm Thor 4?

Taika Waititi can be credited for single-handedly pulling Thor out of his gloom with Thor Ragnarok. And now, the director is coming back to helm the next installment, as per Hollywood Reporter. Taika Waititi’s take on the Asgardian god uplifted the character as the audience got to see a fun new side of Thor.

As per the report, Chris Hemsworth will be back playing the role of Thor. Hemsworth has been playing the Asgardian god since 2011.

The last time we saw Thor, he had given up his status as the ruler of Asgard and taken off with Guardians of the Galaxy. This opened up possibilities that we might see him in the next Guardians movie as well. Unlike his peers, Iron Man and Captain America, Thor continues to be an important part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as his story wasn’t concluded in Avengers Endgame.

With Loki having a Disney+ series to his name, it is also to be seen if his brother will make a few appearances there.

Marvel is yet to announce its next slate of films after Spider-Man: Far From Home. With the Tom Holland starrer, they concluded Phase 3 but what’s in store for Phase 4 is still a mystery.

It is being suggested that Marvel Studios will make some big announcements during Comic-Con 2019. There are reports that the films in the pipeline include the Black Widow movie, The Eternals, Black Panther 2, Doctor Strange 2. Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Shang-Chi and Thor 4.