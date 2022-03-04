Taika Waititi compares Thor Love and Thunder with Ragnarok: ‘Energy and the intention still the same’

Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the most-awaited movies of this year, and the reason is the filmmaker himself. He is credited for reinventing the Thor franchise with the third movie, titled 2017’s Ragnarok, and infusing it with much-needed humour, colour, and a sense of fun that was missing in the earlier movies.

Love and Thunder promises to be an even bigger movie. It will not only feature Chris Hemsworth as the Asgardian God of Thunder, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster will also assume the identity of Thor and wield the Mjolnir.

Waititi was asked on The Playlist’s The Discourse Podcast about how different filming the fourth movie is from Ragnarok.

He replied, “I don’t think there’s been any difference. I mean really, it’s a similar size and everything’s the same. There’s a few different actors, but the energy and the intention is all still the same.”

Waititi, also known for indie comedies like The Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do in the Shadows, brought his own style and sensibilities to the Thor franchise, transforming it from the ground up. His brand of self-effacing humour worked well and his own performance as a mild-mannered, revolution-loving Kronan called Korg (which he will reprise in Love and Thunder) in the film epitomises everything about his filmmaking.

Thor: Love and Thunder also features a veritable army of actors. It brings back several familiar faces from MCU, including Taika Waititi, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Tessa Thompson and Jaimie Alexander. Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy will make cameo appearances. In addition to these stars, Christian Bale joins the franchises as Gorr the God Butcher, the villain of the movie, and Russell Crowe will play the role of Zeus, the Marvel character derived from the mythical Greek king of gods.