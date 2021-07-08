Taika Waititi on Thor Love and Thunder: ‘It’s crazier and far more emotional’

When it comes to filmmaking, Taika Waititi is known for not holding back anything. He has an enviable command over his craft and instills a unique, deranged sense of humour in his stories where nothing is off-limits.

And with Thor: Love and Thunder, the followup to his wildly original Thor: Ragnarok, the New Zealand director, who has penned the screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, is aiming for something even better. Waititi told Empire, “Well, just between (me and) you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy s*** in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done. It’s very different from Ragnarok. It’s crazier. I’ll tell you what’s different. There’ll be far more emotion in this film. And a lot more love. And a lot more thunder. And a lot more Thor, if you’ve seen the photos.”

He added, “If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense. It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

The fourth Thor film will not only feature Chris Hemsworth as the Asgardian God of Thunder, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster will also assume the identity of Thor and wield the Mjolnir.

Thor: Love and Thunder features a veritable army of actors. It brings back several familiar faces from MCU, including Taiki Waititi, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Tessa Thompson and Jaimie Alexander. Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy will make cameo appearances. In addition to these stars, Christian Bale joins the franchises as Gorr the God Butcher, the villain of the movie, and Russell Crowe will play the role of Zeus, the Marvel character derived from the mythical Greek king of gods.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for release on May 6, 2022.