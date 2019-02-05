Thor Ragnarok director Taika Waititi not directing Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Ever since James Gunn was fired, speculations have been rife about who will helm Guardians of the Galaxy 3, especially when Marvel is retaining Gunn’s script.

Taika Waititi, who directed 2017’s Thor Ragnarok, was thought to be a natural fit as the director rebooted the Thor franchise in an unexpected way. But sadly, the director has chosen to step away from directing the series.

As reported by Deadline, Waititi said, “For me, those are James [Gunn]’s films. Going into something like that with his stamp all over his films would be like going into someone’s house and saying ‘Hey, I’m your new dad, and this is how we make peanut butter sandwiches now. It feels kind of awkward.'”

James Gunn was fired as the director of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 after his old objectionable tweets resurfaced. Gunn has, however, been hired by Warner Bros and will, reportedly, direct The Suicide Squad, the second part of Suicide Squad. He is also writing the film.

While the cast members of Guardians of the Galaxy, including Chris Pratt, were quite vocal in supporting Gunn, Marvel decided to stick to their decision of firing the director. The film is still underway but until the time a new director is appointed, the project is on hold.

To appoint a new director for the franchise is going to be a tough task for Marvel as the franchise has a huge fan following and much of it came because of Gunn’s quirky take on the storyline.