Taika Waititi joins Ryan Reynolds in action comedy Free Guy

New Zealand filmmaker-actor Taika Waititi and Brockmire star Utkarsh Ambudkar have joined Ryan Reynolds in the action comedy Free Guy, Deadline reported. The movie is being directed by Canadian filmmaker Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum franchise).

Jodie Comer, Joe Kerry and Lil Rel are already part of the film’s cast. Written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn, the movie is about a man who discovers he is a player inside a video game.

Reynolds’s production house Maximum Effort and Levy’s 1 Laps Entertainment are bankrolling Free Guy.

Ryan Reynolds is voicing the titular character in the summer release Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, which will hit theaters on May 10, 2019. A sequel for the movie is already in development.

Taika Waititi is known for indie comedies like The Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do in the Shadows, the latter of which got a television treatment at FX. He also directed Thor: Ragnarok. The film, which was wildly praised for reinventing the franchise, earned more than 850 million dollars and received rave critical reviews.

Waititi also starred in Thor: Ragnarok as the mild-mannered Kronan called Korg who assists Thor in the battle against Hela and her army towards the end of the movie.

Taika Waititi’s World War II comedy Jojo Rabbit will also hit theaters sometime this year. At an event recently, it was announced that he is creating a series Time Bandits for Apple TV+.