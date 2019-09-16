Toggle Menu
Taika Waititi confirms Chris Hemsworth will lead Thor: Love And Thunderhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/taika-waititi-confirms-chris-hemsworth-thor-love-and-thunder-5999444/

Taika Waititi confirms Chris Hemsworth will lead Thor: Love And Thunder

Thor: Love And Thunder director Taika Waititi has assured that while Natalie Portman returns to the franchise as the Lady Thor, Chris Hemsworth will continue to topline the upcoming film.

Taika Waititi Chris Hemsworth thor film
Taika Waititi directorial Thor: Love And Thunder will release on November 5. 2021. (Photo: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram)

Thor: Love And Thunder director Taika Waititi has revealed Chris Hemsworth will continue to topline the upcoming fourth movie in the Thor franchise.

At July’s San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that Natalie Portman, who plays scientist Jane Foster in the franchise, is set to return and get to adapt a version of the Lady Thor arc in the new film.

Asked who the star of Love and Thunder was, Waititi told MTV News, “It’s Chris. It’s a Thor film. He is Thor, it’s a Thor film. She’s (Portman) in it.”

Also featuring Tessa Thompson, the movie is scheduled for a November 5, 2021 release.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android