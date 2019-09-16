Taika Waititi confirms Chris Hemsworth will lead Thor: Love And Thunder

Thor: Love And Thunder director Taika Waititi has revealed Chris Hemsworth will continue to topline the upcoming fourth movie in the Thor franchise.

At July’s San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that Natalie Portman, who plays scientist Jane Foster in the franchise, is set to return and get to adapt a version of the Lady Thor arc in the new film.

Asked who the star of Love and Thunder was, Waititi told MTV News, “It’s Chris. It’s a Thor film. He is Thor, it’s a Thor film. She’s (Portman) in it.”

Also featuring Tessa Thompson, the movie is scheduled for a November 5, 2021 release.