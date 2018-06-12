Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Taika Waititi strikes a pose as Hitler in first Jojo Rabbit image

Taika Waititi's next project Jojo Rabbit is a dark comedy-satire set during World War II. The filmmaker's version of the German dictator seems to be a wry man who is appreciating the beauty of Jojo's mum Mrs. Betzler, played by Scarlett Johansson.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 12, 2018 3:53:35 pm
taika watiti jojo rabbit image as hitler Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit is a dark comedy set during World War II.
Related News

Taika Waititi makes for a striking Hitler in the first Jojo Rabbit image. Waititi’s next project is a dark comedy-satire set during World War II. The filmmaker’s version of the German dictator seems to be a wry man who is appreciating the beauty of Jojo’s mum Mrs. Betzler, played by Scarlett Johansson.

Taika Waititi, known for indie comedies like Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do in the Shadows, has been promoting Jojo Rabbit in recent months. Last year, he directed Thor: Ragnarok and became a worldwide star. The director infused the brand of comedy he is known for into the superhero film. His humour is not hurtful. It is instead self-deprecating, dark and has lots of irony. It is often the laugh-out-loud kind.

Late last month, Waiti said that Jojo Rabbit will make many racists angry. He has faced racism in his home country of New Zealand as a man of Polynesian (specifically Maori) descent. He said in April this year, “I think New Zealand is the best place on the planet, but it’s a racist place. People just flat-out refuse to pronounce Mori names properly. There’s still profiling when it comes to Polynesians.”

Taika Waititi has also been posting photos from the set of Jojo Rabbit. Earlier this month, he tweeted out an image of him standing with a portrait of Hitler. He captioned it, “Week one down of our anti-f****face satire, Jojo Rabbit. Can’t wait to share it with the world. Also, what better way to insult Hitler than having him portrayed by a Polynesian Jew?”

Jojo Rabbit does not have a release date yet as production is still in early stages. Rebel Wilson, Thomasin McKenzie and Sam Rockwell also star in the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now