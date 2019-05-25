Toggle Menu
Taika Waititi’s Akira movie gets a release date

Taika Waititi, who directed Marvel's blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok, boarded the project in 2017.

Akira is an adaptation of Katsuhiro Otomos manga series of the same name, the project has been long in the making.

Filmmaker Taika Waititi’s live-action film Akira has been given the release date of May 21, 2021.

Jordan Peele, George Miller, Christopher Nolan and Justin Lin were all circling the project at some point in the last few years.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film, which hails from Warner Bros stable, will open opposite Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4.

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio is producing though his Appian Way along with Andrew Lazar.

