Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo Last Blood to release in India on September 20

Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo: Last Blood will be hitting the theatres in India on September 20.

The film marks the 72-year-old actor’s fifth and final outing as the action character, John Rambo.

Stallone first played the part in 1982’s First Blood, which he followed up with Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), Rambo III (1988) and Rambo (2008).

Last Blood, directed by Adrian Grunberg from a script by Stallone and Matt Cirulnick, will see Rambo living on a ranch in Arizona, deeply troubled and wrestling with PTSD as he picks up casual work wherever he can.

When longtime family friend and estate manager Maria informs the former soldier that her granddaughter has gone missing after crossing into Mexico for a party, he sets off with her to find the youngster.

In pursuit, Rambo uncovers a sex-trafficking ring and teams up with a journalist whose half-sister has also been kidnapped. He must deploy all his skills to save the girls and bring down a vicious crime lord.

The film will also feature Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Yvette Monreal in pivotal roles.

Stallone had unveiled the first look of the much-awaited film at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival.

Last Blood will be released in India by PVR Pictures and MVP Entertainment.