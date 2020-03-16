Sylvester Stallone-starrer Samaritan on two-week hiatus over coronavirus outbreak

MGM Studios announced that the cast and crew of Sylvester Stallone-starrer Samaritan will be going on a break from Monday. (Photo: Sylvester Stallone/Instagram) MGM Studios announced that the cast and crew of Sylvester Stallone-starrer Samaritan will be going on a break from Monday. (Photo: Sylvester Stallone/Instagram)

Superhero film Samaritan, featuring Sylvester Stallone, is halting production for at least two weeks in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Deadline, MGM Studios announced that the cast and crew will be going on a break from Monday. The production was underway in Atlanta, Georgia.

Samaritan follows a young boy, played by Euphoria actor Javon Walton, who sets out to discover if a mythic superhero, who vanished 20 years earlier following a tragic event, remains alive.

Stallone will essay the role of Stanley Kominski, a sanitation worker trying to live a normal life while harbouring a deep secret.

Natacha Karam will portray a dangerous and unpredictable henchperson to the story’s antagonist, played by Game of Thrones actor Pilou Asbake.

The film, set for a December 1 release, also features Martin Starr.

Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic.

