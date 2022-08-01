Sylvester Stallone lashes out at producer Irwin Winkler for making Drago: ‘Irwin Winkler and family suck Rocky dry…’

American actor Sylvester Stallone has criticised producers of his hit film Rocky, for announcing its spin off Drago. He named producer Irwin Winkler and called him out for destroying the iconic characters of the original 1976 sports film.

For the unversed, Drago was a character which first appeared in the 1985 film Rocky IV. The character was then played by Dolph Lundrgren. Now the titular spin off has been named after him. However, Stallone, who was also credited as the writer for Rocky and Rocky IV, is not pleased with the announcement and feels that the characters will be ruined by this move.

Stallone took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a poster of Winkler as a dracula sucking Rocky’s blood. He shared a series of pictures to express his anger. In the caption, he wrote, “After IRWIN WINKLER And FAMILY SUCK ROCKY DRY ! Presumed to be the most hated , untalented , decrepited , Producer in Hollywood and his cowardly children have found their next meal… Drago ? Throughout history so many artists in every industry ,recording , painting writing , you name it have been destroyed by these blood suckers Who have destroyed so many families , lining their pockets with other people work.. #parasite producers #exploited artists victims.”

This was Stallone’s second and more clear opposition towards Winkler. He had shared another social media post, where he had apologised to fans for Rocky’s characters getting exploited by the producer and his children Charles and David.

He had shared an article of Drago’s announcement and captioned it as, “Another Heartbreaker… Just found this out…ONCE AGAIN , IRWIN WINKLER , this PATHETIC 94 year old PRODUCER and HIS MORONIC VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles And David , are once again picking clean THE BONES of another wonderful character I created without even telling me … I APOLOGIZE to the FANS , I never wanted ROCKY characters to be exploited by these parasites… By the way, I once had nothing but respect for Dolph but he NEVER told me about what was going on behind my back with the character I created for him !!! REAL FRIENDS Are more precious than gold.”

Earlier, Stallone had accused producers of Rocky and its sequel Creed of not giving him the due financial stake from the franchise.