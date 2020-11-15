scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, November 15, 2020
Top news

Sylvester Stallone joins James Gunn’s DC movie The Suicide Squad

James Gunn took to Instagram to reveal the news. The Suicide Squad is slated to be released on August 6, 2021.

Written by Kshitij Rawat | New Delhi | Updated: November 15, 2020 10:45:50 am
Sylvester Stallone, Sylvester Stallone suicide squad, james gunnSylvester Stallone's role in The Suicide Squad is likely to be brief. (Photo: James Gunn/Instagram)

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has confirmed that Sylvester Stallone is a part of the DC movie’s cast. Gunn took to Instagram to reveal the news.

Gunn has both written and directed The Suicide Squad.

He shared a photo of himself with Stallone and wrote in the caption, “Always love working with my friend @officialslystallone & our work today on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception. Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don’t have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is. 🙌”

Stallone was also a part of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. He played the role of Stakar Ogord. His role in The Suicide Squad is likely to be brief.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Suicide Squad is a soft reboot of the 2016 film Suicide Squad, the critically reviled but commercially successful film helmed by David Ayer. Only Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney reprise their roles from the original film.

David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Idris Elba, John Cena, Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi, and Steve Agee also join the franchise.

The Suicide Squad is slated to be released on August 6, 2021.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Rajinikanth, Neha Kakkar, Salman Khan and others celebrate Diwali 2020
Rajinikanth, Neha Kakkar, Salman Khan and others celebrate Diwali 2020

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 15: Latest News

Advertisement