Sydney Sweeney to lead Sony Pictures’ Barbarella film

Sydney Sweeney will next be seen in Madame Web. (Photo: sydney_sweeney/Instagram)

Sony Pictures has roped in Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney to play the lead role in their upcoming Barbarella movie. According to entertainment website Deadline, the project is currently in early development, with no director, producer or writer attached. Sweeney teased her casting by sharing an image of the artwork from the original 1968 space opera movie. “Time to save the universe,” she wrote.