Sydney Sweeney-Scooter Braun go Instagram official a year after meeting at Jeff Bezos’ wedding

After nearly a year of rumours and widespread speculation, Sydney Sweeney has seemingly confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Scooter Braun. On Friday evening, Sweeney shared a series of photos on Instagram from her time at the Stagecoach Music Festival in California, appearing to “hard launch” the relationship.

The post included multiple images of the pair together, beginning with one in which Braun is seen holding her closely. A collage of additional photos showed the couple looking affectionate and comfortable, including one shot of Braun carrying Sweeney on his shoulders as they enjoyed the festival. She captioned the post: “Cowboy kind of weekend.”

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Shortly after, Braun also posted his own set of images from the festival on Instagram. His carousel included similar photos of the couple, along with a video of them singing together and additional candid moments. He captioned his post: “Stagecoach delivered a lively cowboy weekend.” Days earlier, Braun had also shared a black-and-white photo of the two on his Instagram Stories, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

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Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Barun’s relationship rumours

Sweeney and Braun are believed to have first met in June 2025 at the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Italy. Following the event, the two reportedly began spending time together, with multiple outlets confirming dating rumors by September 2025.

At the time, a source told Page Six, “She’s dating, that’s it.” Another source told the publication that he was “obsessed” with her.

Prior to this relationship, Sweeney was engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino, whom she began dating in 2018. The couple ended their engagement and parted ways in 2025. Braun was previously married to Yael Cohen for seven years; they share three children and finalised their divorce in 2022.

About Sydney Sweeney

Sydney landed in a lot of controversy after her campaign for American Eagle was seen as right-wing inclined and a nod to ‘pro-eugenics’. Since then, Sydney has also launched her lingerie brand and the campaign for that on the Hollywood sign was also seen as controversial. In 2025, Sydney saw massive success with The Housemaid. She is currently appearing the third season of Euphoria.

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About Scooter Braun

Scooter Braun is a record executive who landed in soup after his infamous fight with Taylor Swift after his company gained ownership of the master records of her first six albums. Swift expressed her displeasure over the same, and re-recorded those albums. In 2025, she bought the original masters after Scooter sold them to another company.