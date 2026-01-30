Sydney Sweeney addresses ‘MAGA Barbie’ tag; cites Brad Pitt’s example to explain her position: ‘Not here to speak on politics’

Sydney Sweeney addresses the 'MAGA Barbie' tag that has been attached to her and whether she truly sides with Donald Trump's politics.

By: Entertainment Desk
Jan 30, 2026
Sydney SweeneySydney Sweeney opens up about her political beliefs. (Photo: Instagram/Sydney Sweeney)
Actor Sydney Sweeney had one of the most rollercoaster-like 2025s, with much of the drama spilling into this year. Her entrepreneurial endeavours and her marketing campaigns have received a lot of flak for their messaging and their intended purpose. During all this, she recieved support from Donald Trump and his associates, which opened the door to more criticism from her fans, and led to her getting the ‘MAGA Barbie’ tag. During a recent interview, Sydney finally addressed these claims and explained her political position.

While promoting her new lingerie brand SYRN, Sydney talked to Cosmopolitan, and was asked about the camp she has been associated with, and whether she agrees with that assumption. She said, “I’ve never been here to talk about politics. I’ve always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of. And I think because of that, people want to take it even further and use me as their own pawn. But it’s somebody else assigning something to me, and I can’t control that.”

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner uses the ‘Kardashian Curse’ to make an ad film; says athletes who date her hit a rough patch: ‘I bet on it’

Recalling her time from the Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Sydney cited Brad Pitt’s example and said that she wants to lead with love. She said, “I’ve always led with love. I’ve always believed that love is love in every single form. You should be kind to whoever you meet. I remember on the set of Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, I watched Brad Pitt sit and hang out with the transport department. I absolutely loved that, and I was like, ‘Yeah, you have to respect everybody in your life.'”

The actor continued and said that no matter what she says or who she supports, she will always be perceived in a negative manner. “I haven’t figured it out. I’m not a hateful person. If I say, ‘That’s not true,’ they’ll come at me like, ‘You’re just saying that to look better.’ There’s no winning. There’s never any winning. I just have to continue being who I am, because I know who I am. I can’t make everyone love me. I know what I stand for,” said Sydney.

Despite legal controversies and marketing chaos, Sydney has been working on one project after another. She will be returning as Cassie in season 3 of Euphoria, which releases on April 12. The actor was last seen in The Housemaid, along with Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.

