Sydney Sweeney addresses ‘MAGA Barbie’ tag; cites Brad Pitt’s example to explain her position: ‘Not here to speak on politics’

Actor Sydney Sweeney had one of the most rollercoaster-like 2025s, with much of the drama spilling into this year. Her entrepreneurial endeavours and her marketing campaigns have received a lot of flak for their messaging and their intended purpose. During all this, she recieved support from Donald Trump and his associates, which opened the door to more criticism from her fans, and led to her getting the ‘MAGA Barbie’ tag. During a recent interview, Sydney finally addressed these claims and explained her political position.

While promoting her new lingerie brand SYRN, Sydney talked to Cosmopolitan, and was asked about the camp she has been associated with, and whether she agrees with that assumption. She said, “I’ve never been here to talk about politics. I’ve always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of. And I think because of that, people want to take it even further and use me as their own pawn. But it’s somebody else assigning something to me, and I can’t control that.”