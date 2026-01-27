Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
Sydney Sweeney criticised for lingerie stunt at Hollywood sign; Chambers of Commerce denies giving her permission
Actor Sydney Sweeney could face legal action for her latest marketing stunt, during which she hung lingerie at the iconic Hollywood sign.
Even though the old adage says that ‘No publicity is bad publicity,’ bad PR is all that seems to follow actor Sydney Sweeney these days. The actor constantly finds herself in the middle of highly polarising marketing decisions, and this time Sydney is under the gun for the marketing campaign of her lingerie brand SYRN. The actor went to the iconic Hollywood sign in LA in the middle of the night and hung lingerie on it. Now the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has addressed the issue, claiming that she had no permission for such a stunt.
The Anyone But You actor posted a video on her social media handles, where she can be seen travelling to the Hollywood sign. She has an entire crew alongside her, some to help her and some to record the events of the night. Clad in black, Sydney and her team have multiple bags filled with bras, and all of them make it to the Hollywood sign after cutting a hole in the steel fence. Upon reaching their destination, the process of stringing up the bras began. The actor then, along with her crew, proceeded to hang the string of bras on the Hollywood sign.
According to the LA Times, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has said that they had no knowledge of this stunt, and it wasn’t authorised. Steve Nissen, the chief of the organisation, told the LA Times that “anyone intending to use and/or access the Hollywood Sign for commercial purposes must obtain a licence or permission from the Hollywood Chamber to do so. The production involving Sydney Sweeney and the Hollywood Sign, as reported by TMZ, was not authorized by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce nor did we have prior knowledge of it.”
The TMZ report that was cited by Steve Nissen also mentioned that Sydney Sweeney’s team had taken permission from Film LA, the official film office for Los Angeles. The Chamber of Commerce hasn’t yet revealed whether they will be taking any legal action against Sydney for trespassing and vandalism.
Sydney’s bad history with marketing
Sydeny Sweeney went through something similar when she appeared in an ad campaign for American Eagle. The campaign’s main slogan was, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” which was a play on the word genes. This sparked a massive debate online, with some accusing the brand of promoting eugenics. The brand held on to their position and saw a massive rise in sales.
It did not help when Sydney, who has long been accused of siding with Donald Trump, was name-dropped by the president. Trump went on social media and complimented Sydney and her new ad campaign, while berating the likes of pop-star Taylor Swift. While this episode proved lucrative for the brand, Sydney’s actual work as an actor took a backseat.
The actor was last seen in the Netflix film The Housemaid, alongside Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, Elizabeth Perkins, and Indiana Elle. She is also set to appear in season 3 of Euphoria, where she will joined by Jacob Elordi, Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow.
