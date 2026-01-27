Sydney Sweeney criticised for lingerie stunt at Hollywood sign; Chambers of Commerce denies giving her permission

Even though the old adage says that ‘No publicity is bad publicity,’ bad PR is all that seems to follow actor Sydney Sweeney these days. The actor constantly finds herself in the middle of highly polarising marketing decisions, and this time Sydney is under the gun for the marketing campaign of her lingerie brand SYRN. The actor went to the iconic Hollywood sign in LA in the middle of the night and hung lingerie on it. Now the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has addressed the issue, claiming that she had no permission for such a stunt.

The Anyone But You actor posted a video on her social media handles, where she can be seen travelling to the Hollywood sign. She has an entire crew alongside her, some to help her and some to record the events of the night. Clad in black, Sydney and her team have multiple bags filled with bras, and all of them make it to the Hollywood sign after cutting a hole in the steel fence. Upon reaching their destination, the process of stringing up the bras began. The actor then, along with her crew, proceeded to hang the string of bras on the Hollywood sign.