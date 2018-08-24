Suspiria trailer: This Tilda Swinton and Dakota Johnson starrer will petrify you

Suspiria stars Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton and Chloe Grace Moretz in pivotal roles Suspiria stars Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton and Chloe Grace Moretz in pivotal roles

Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton will be returning to grace the silver screen in Oscar-nominated director Luca Guadagnino’s horror drama Suspiria.

A session with a counsellor is on, and Chloe Grace Moretz’s character is seen explaining to the shrink her issues–“At the beginning, they gave me things, perfect balance, perfect sleep. She wants to get inside of me, I can feel her. She can see me,” says Chloe, and the screen soon gets enveloped in darkness.

Dakota Johnson’s character is part of a dance academy whose instructor Tilda Swinton demands perfection. We are introduced to the diligent and apologetic character of Dakota who wants to please her tutor. But the academy, as Chloe’s voiceover informs the audience, houses sinister secrets. There is a particularly chilling shot of Dakota performing a dance routine where we see her body getting transformed into a heap of mangled mass.

The film is a remake of 1977 movie of the same name and boasts of music by Radiohead’s Thom Yorke. The synopsis of the film reads, “A darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the artistic director, an ambitious young dancer, and a grieving psychotherapist. Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up. Suspiria is in New York and Los Angeles theaters October 26, expanding nationwide November 2. Starring Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth, Lutz Ebersdorf and Chloe Grace Moretz. From director Luca Guadagnino.”

Suspiria will release in theatres on November 2.

