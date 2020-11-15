Suspect arrested in attack on Honey I Shrunk the Kids actor Rick Moranis

Marquis Ventura hit Rick Moranis with a sucker punch, knocking him to the ground. (Photo: AP)

A New York man was arrested on Saturday in connection with an unprovoked assault against Rick Moranis that occurred as the 67-year-old actor was walking near Central Park in October.

New York City police said 35-year-old Marquis Ventura, whom authorities listed as homeless, was arrested on Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t known if Ventura had retained an attorney who could comment.

Rick Moranis, known for his work in the 1980s sketch comedy series Second City Television and roles in movies such as Ghostbusters, Spaceballs and Honey I Shrunk the Kids, was walking on a sidewalk near Central Park on the morning of October 1 when he was attacked.

Video released by police showed a man wearing a black “I (heart) NY” sweatshirt hit Moranis with a sucker punch, knocking him to the ground.

Police didn’t identify Rick Moranis at the time, but Moranis’s representative, Troy Bailey, confirmed the actor had been attacked. Police characterized it as a “random, unprovoked assault.”

