Superman turns 83: Four comicbook storylines that need to be turned into a movie

Here are five great Superman stories we wish Warner Bros and DC would make.

Superman remains one of the most popular pop culture icons in the world. In many ways, he is the representative of the comic medium, the archetypical superhero. He is also one of the oldest comic-book superheroes that are still published, first debuting on April 18, 1938.

He was also to get the first “modern” superhero movie, complete with elaborate visual effects, with 1978’s Richard Donner directorial, Superman, starring Christopher Reeve.

Fans celebrated the 83rd birthday of the Last Son of Krypton on Sunday. While the character has been adapted in live-action several times, here are five great stories we wish Warner Bros and DC would make:

Calvin Ellis

Calvin Ellis is basically Barack Obama becoming Superman. And doesn’t it sound great? A Superman outside of the main DC continuity, Ellis was originally a Kryptonian and was sent to earth to escape Krypton’s destruction. He was then raised by an American couple as their son. But he differs from Clarke Kent in that he is also the president of the United States, while Clarke is a journalist with the fictional newspaper Daily Planet.

Superman: Red Son

What if a baby Superman crash-landed in Soviet Union instead of rural Kansas? How would the United States react to a patriotic Soviet Superman? Superman: Red Son asks such interesting questions. It is not just novelty that makes this story good, it is also how it handles the parallel-world scenario. The story has already been adapted in animation. Now it just needs a live-action movie.

Superman: Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?

Written by Alan Moore, drawn by Curt Swan and inked by George Pérez, Superman: Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow? serves as a conclusion to the story of Man of Steel and a very emotional one at that too. If portrayed faithfully on the big-screen, Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow? could be one of the best superhero films ever.

All-Star Superman

Another emotion-leaden story of Superman, All-Star Superman pares down the mythology of the character to its most essential elements. It may be the definitive Superman story and is easily one of the best comic arcs every put to paper.