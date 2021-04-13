Superman star Henry Cavill makes his relationship with Natalie Viscuso Instagram official, fans say ‘I will never love again’

Superman star Henry Cavill has finally made his relationship official via an Instagram post recently. The actor posted a picture with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso where the duo were seen engaged in a seemingly intense chess match.

The adorable photo’s caption read, “This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess.” Interestingly, Natalie posted the same photo on her profile and wrote, “Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess…or…maybe he let me win?”

One popular social media handle by the name of Boss Logic commented, “Queens Gambit Season 2 looks dope,” while yet another fan mentioned lightly, “The last time I checked, my name wasn’t Natalie sir.” A heartbroken fan of the Hollywood star stated, “I will never love again, but congratulations, Henry.”

The couple have made their relationship official a few days after they were spotted together walking Henry Cavill’s dog Kal in London.

Natalie Viscuso is a Hollywood executive. Currently, she is the vice president of television and digital entertainment, Legendary Entertainment. Legendary Entertainment has also backed Cavill’s previous projects like Enola Holmes and Man of Steel. Legendary is also bankrolling the highly anticipated science-fiction drama Dune, which features Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Issac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin among others in pivotal parts.

Natalie Viscuso is originally from New Mexico, but has spent a huge chunk of her life in California. Meanwhile, British actor Henry Cavill was last seen in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. He will soon be seen in the second season of Netflix series The Witcher.