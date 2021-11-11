‘Superman’ Henry Cavill wants to play Captain Britain in MCU: ‘It would be loads of fun’

Henry Cavill has expressed interest in playing the role of Marvel superhero Captain Britain in the MCU. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill, best known for playing DC’s Superman, said it would be “loads of fun” to explore a modernised version of Captain Britain.

The British equivalent to Captain America, Captain Britain, whose real name is Brian Braddock, was bestowed with magical powers by the Arthurian magician Merlin and his daughter Roma. An amulet in his possession allows him to transform into a more muscular version of himself, and superhuman strength, stamina, speed, flight and other abilities.

Cavill told the Hollywood Reporter, “I’m never going to say a Marvel character that is already being played by someone else because everyone’s doing such an amazing job. However, I have the internet and I have seen the various rumors about Captain Britain and that would be loads of fun to do a cool, modernised version of that — like the way they modernised Captain America. There’s something fun about that, and I do love being British.”

Cavill also opened up about the possibility of returning as Superman in DC films. He said that there is still “a lot of storytelling” for him to do as the iconic superhero and would love the opportunity.

He said, “The killing of Zod gave a reason for the character never to kill again. Superman falling to the ground and screaming afterward — I don’t think that was originally in the script, but I wanted to show the pain he had. I did far more emotional takes they didn’t choose; tears were happening. He just killed the last remaining member of his species. That’s the choice he made in that moment, and he’ll never do that again. There’s an opportunity for growth after that, to explore the psyche of Superman as a deep, seemingly invulnerable god-like being but with real feeling on the inside. As I always say, ‘The cape is still in the closet.’”

Henry Cavill last played the role in Justice League. The superhero team-up movie bombed at the box office. After that Warner Bros restructured the leadership at DC Films and prioritised independent superhero films rather than a cinematic universe.

Cavill also appeared in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which was a restored version of Zack Snyder’s original cut before he had to leave the project and Joss Whedon was given the reins.