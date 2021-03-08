‘Superman’ Henry Cavill dedicates heartwarming post to his mother on Women’s Day: ‘Learned an awful lot about being a good man from her’

Even Superman cannot save the world if he does not have a strong woman to support him in his endeavours. So is the case with the beloved Hollywood star who plays him on screen. Yes, we are talking about Henry Cavill.

The actor on Monday evening shared a heartwarming post on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Sharing a photo with his mother, the actor wrote in his Instagram post, “Today is International Women’s Day and I’m dedicating this post to the most magnificent woman I know. My mum. An extraordinary, powerful, tough, intelligent, resilient, kind, thoughtful and caring person. That little boy on her lap learned an awful lot about what it is to be a good man from her. #InternationalWomensDay”

On the work front, the Superman star will soon be seen donning the iconic blue suit and red cape for Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League. The Snyder Cut, as it is alternatively being called, is the vision the director had for the DC movie which he later had to walk out of. Snyder had to drop the project due to a family tragedy. The film’s reign was then overtaken by Joss Wheedon. The movie failed to impress critics and the general audience, and ended up tanking at the box office.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League features an array of stars, including the likes of Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa among others. Zack Snyder’s Justice League will premiere on March 18 on HBO Max.

Henry Cavill, who was last seen in Netflix’s movie Enola Holmes, will also be reprising his role in the streaming giant’s hit show The Witcher Season 2.