Superman gets a mention in Marvel’s Eternals, director Chloe Zhao reveals how the film will change MCU

A featurette from Chloé Zhao’s much-awaited upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Eternals is out. Zhao, who won two Oscars for her 2020 neo-western movie Nomadland, is directing a big-budget project for the first time in her career.

Written by Matthew and Ryan Firpo, Eternals has a huge ensemble cast. It has Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as Druig, and Angelina Jolie as Thena. Kit Harington plays the role of Dane Whitman.

Zhao says in the featurette that she joined the film as a “filmmaker who wants to tell a story, but also a fan. So my vision of the film is how can we capture something so epic and intimate at the same time and how to have these moments coexist in the film.”

The film looks different from anything we have seen in MCU so far. Early reactions have said it dwarfs any other MCU movie due to its sheer scale and scope. It introduces a new group of heroes that predate the formation of the Avengers by 7000 years. They are godlike beings that have lived on the earth to protect it from Deviants.

The movie signals the further expansion of MCU. We know now that the multiverse is a reality in MCU with Loki, but Eternals is going to show how big and old MCU really is. Now that we have moved beyond just the earth, we are going to explore the reaches of the galaxy and the universe and cosmic characters.

An Eternals’ promo, meanwhile, references Superman. Phastos’ son points to Ikaris (Richard Madden) and exclaims, “Dad, that’s Superman! With the cape, and you were shooting laser beams out of your eyes.” Madden is no Superman but he is immortal, has superhuman strength, can fly and shoot beams from his eyes, much like DC’s Man of Steel. The promo introduces each of the new superheroes and what their function is in this large ‘dysfunctional’ family.

“I think a big part of it is that audiences will be discovering the origin of the MCU through the mythology of the Celestials,” Zhao added. “I think by the end of the film, we will have a new understanding of Earth’s relationship with the cosmos, and also with her own inhabitants. But in that sense, it [will] have a huge effect on the future of the MCU.”