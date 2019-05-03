Superheroes not only for kids, say Marvel’s adult fans

Gone are the days when the fantasy and superhero genre catered only to kids. Avengers: Endgame, the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is the end of the Avengers franchise that has three prequels. It has turned the tables with record-breaking first weekend sales in India, where it released on April 26.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie has collected Rs 157.2 crore in the first weekend. But here is the catch. The audience was not only filled with children, but a surprising number of adults.

Alok Kabra, a 44-year-old businessman, says, “I was really intrigued by the fact that the last movie killed so many important characters. I wanted to know what happens next more than anything else.”

Nostalgia was also a major factor why the MCU films have struck a chord with all age groups. “I grew up reading Marvel comics such as Spiderman and seeing them on the big screen was a trip down memory lane. The way the producers have brought the stories alive on the big screen is absolutely brilliant,” says Monica Khurana.

Agreeing with his wife, Ravinder says, “All the superheroes and their stories merged together could have gone wrong. But this movie gives a proper ending to all their legacies.”

The old “triumph over evil” virtue was also a reason behind Marvel’s massive success. Mitali Mishra, 48, was drawn to the first Iron Man movie which released in 2008 because of the action sequences.

“These movies are not only action-oriented but have a bag full of emotions. I really loved the climax. The suspense that was built for one year was finally over and honestly it was a relief for me.”