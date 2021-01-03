Superhero movies to keep an eye out for in 2021

2020 was the first year since 2010 without a single Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Well, 2021 will, hopefully, rectify that. Many MCU films that were scheduled for release in 2020 will now hit theatres in 2021.

DC also has two movies lined up for release this year.

Sony, which has been building its live-action universe of Spider-Man and supporting characters (Spider-Verse), too has two movies in 2021.

Here is every superhero movie you should keep an eye out for in 2021:

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

The famed Snyder Cut of 2017’s Justice League will finally release in 2021. It is more a TV show than a movie because it will reportedly be released in four parts. Zack Snyder mentioned that it will release in March, though he did not mention the date. Snyder left Justice League midway and Joss Whedon was hired to finish the film. His cut was hated by the audience and critics alike, and Snyder fans believe this new upcoming film will undo the damage.

Morbius

Morbius features Jared Leto, who must still be recovering from the poor reception to his Joker, playing the role of Morbius the Living Vampire. His character, Michael Morbius, suffers from a rare blood disease and a perilous cure turns him into a vampire. Morbius will be released on March 19.

Black Widow

Black Widow was earlier meant to hit theatres in spring of 2020. It is based on the only female superhero in the old guard of the Avengers. Since, Natasha Romanoff is dead now, the film is set in the past. Specifically, it is set after the events of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War in which she finds herself on the run from the law thanks to her aid to Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes. Black Widow will release on May 7.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Tom Hardy will come back in the role of Eddie Brock or Venom in the sequel. Woody Harrelson will be the primary antagonist Cletus Kasady or Carnage, and Michelle Williams and Reid Scott will return as well. Naomie Harris will also star in the movie, which is directed by actor-filmmaker Andy Serkis. Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be released on June 25.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Simu Liu will play the lead role in the long-awaited Shang-Chi movie. Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina has been cast in an undisclosed role and Tony Leung will play the role of (real) Mandarin, and not the impostor played by Ben Kingsley. The film will explore the shady terrorist organisation Ten Rings in detail. Destin Daniel Cretton directorial Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will release on July 9.

The Suicide Squad

A colourful tone, playfulness, weird characters that have seemingly been ripped right from comic-book panels, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad appears to be the superhero movie of 2021. The costumes are bright, the faces absolutely insane (it is Suicide Squad, after all), and everything about it, including the marketing, looks goofy. It will be released on August 6.

Eternals

The Eternals is a multi-starrer that would explore the titular alien immortals who have stood in opposition to Deviants like Thanos (at least in the comics) for millions of years. The film, directed by Chloé Zhao and written by Matthew and Ryan Firpo, stars Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Angelina Jolie and Kit Harington. Eternals, previously titled The Eternals, comes out on November 5.

Spider-Man 3

The third film in Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movie series within the MCU looks like it will be all about the multiverse. Actors from previous Spider-Man movies like Jamie Foxx (Electro), Alfred Molina (Doc Ock), and even reportedly Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spideys and others will return. Benedict Cumberbatch will assume the role of Peter’s mentor, replacing Tony Stark. Spider-Man 3 will release on December 17.