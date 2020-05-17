Superhero movies are for kids, says Vincent Cassel

Vincent Cassel, who plays trillionaire Engerraund Serac on Westworld, said although he was a big fan of comic books as a child, he doesn’t subscribe to these films. (Photo: Vincent Cassel/Instagram) Vincent Cassel, who plays trillionaire Engerraund Serac on Westworld, said although he was a big fan of comic books as a child, he doesn’t subscribe to these films. (Photo: Vincent Cassel/Instagram)

French star Vincent Cassel isn’t interested in watching superhero films as the actor believes they are more suited for children.

The remarks of the Westworld actor come months after veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese stirred up a huge debate when he likened the movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a “theme park experience” and “not cinema”.

Cassel, who plays trillionaire Engerraund Serac on the HBO sci-fi Western series, said although he was a big fan of comic books as a child, he doesn’t subscribe to these films.

“Honestly, these are not movies I watch anymore. When they came up with the technology and the fact that suddenly Iron Man or Spider-Man could look real and not tacky in the special effects, I was interested. Then, it became normal. I was a big fan of the comics at the time when I was a kid. Nowadays, I think these are movies for kids, really. And even though I still have a part of me who’s a kid, I would say no. I wouldn’t watch it,” the 53-year-old actor told Inverse magazine.

However, Cassel said, given a “great villain” and done with by “somebody who’s really intelligent and talented enough to give it a twist so it doesn’t look like a movie for kids”, maybe he would watch a superhero film.

“But otherwise, no. The few approaches that I had, I felt like it would have been a long time commitment for something that I wouldn’t even watch to the end,” he added.

