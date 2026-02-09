Super Bowl 2026: Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton make relationship official; Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga light up Halftime show

Super Bowl 2026 was quite a star-studded affair, from pop sensations who performed during the Halftime to those who showed up as spectators. The most notable among the latter were reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian finally hard launching her romance with Formula1 champion Lewis Hamilton by attending the show together.

Videos and pictures of Kim and Hamilton watching Super Bowl together went viral on X on Monday. In the stills, she was seen smiling while talking to her new love interest. This marks their first public appearance as a couple days after the two enjoyed a fiercely guarded, hush-hush romantic weekend getaway in the UK.

Last week, as disclosed by The Sun, Kim and Hamilton were seen flying into the country separately. Their paths led to Estelle Manor, a luxury hotel located in the countryside in the Cotswolds. Flanked by two security guards, Kim was sneaked into the property, where she enjoyed an intimate romantic outing with Hamilton, with the security guarding the doors.

They reportedly had a couple’s massage, followed by a cozy romantic dinner in their room. When they checked out the next morning, Hamilton took the front exit whereas Kardashian was sneaked out from the side. However, they left in the same car and headed to the luxurious Rosewood Hotel for another stay. They ended their European adventure with a trip to Paris.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/J3yeL28w64 — deni (@fiagirly) February 9, 2026

Bad Bunny’s performance with cameos by Lady Gaga at Super Bowl

Another highlight of Super Bowl this year was Bad Bunny’s grand performance, in which he brought his signature Puerto Rican flavours. “God bless America!,” he shouted towards the end, one of the only English phrases in the 13-minute performance. Then he gave a roll call of the nations of North, South and Central America, including Uruguay, Colombia, Venezuela, Cuba, the US, and Canada. A parade of flags from those nations marched through the sugar plantation fields that functioned as the show’s centerpiece. At the end of the show, he declared, “Mi Patria Puerto Rico, seguimos aquí,” or “My homeland Puerto Rico, we are still here.”

The show came a week after the 31-year-old superstar won the Grammy Awards for Album of the Year for ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’, a love letter to his home. The halftime show included a young boy watching the Grammy telecast on TV with his parents. Bad Bunny appeared and handed the boy a Grammy statuette.

He also brought out a parade of celebrities, including Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Jessica Alba, and Pedro Pascal. Gaga popped up first, performing ” “Baile Inolvidable” with him. Having done her solo act at Super Bowl 2017, Gaga enthralled the audience yet again, crooning a rendition of her and Bruno Mars’ popular track “Die With A Smile”.

🚨 CULTURE MOMENT. Lady Gaga x Bad Bunny. The duo we didn’t know we needed — and now can’t stop talking about. 💃🏻🔥 pic.twitter.com/YTZRB0INE0 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 9, 2026

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Also Read — Border 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 17 Update: Sunny Deol film crosses Rs 440 cr mark worldwide

Story continues below this ad

Green Day kicks off Super Bowl 2026

Punk-pop band Green Day opened the Super Bowl ceremony with a rendition of “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)”. They then blasted into the harder and less sentimental stuff, including “Holiday,” “Boulevard of Broken Dreams”, and “American Idiot”. Super Bowl 2026 also featured a number of other celeb sightings in the audience as well as studios like Netflix and Disney dropping the trailers of their upcoming much-anticipated projects.