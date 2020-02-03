Black Widow, No Time to Die, Fast and Furious 9 and more: All the teasers and trailers that were released during Super Bowl 2020

The sneak peeks of several upcoming movies and web series were released during the 54th Super Bowl game. The sneak peeks of several upcoming movies and web series were released during the 54th Super Bowl game.

The Super Bowl didn’t disappoint film buffs this year. Keeping up with the tradition, several new trailers and teasers of upcoming movies and web series like Top Gun: Maverick, No Time to Die, Hunters and Loki among more were released.

Let us take a look at all the trailers and teasers which were released during the Super Bowl game on Monday.

No Time to Die

The new promo of No Time to die focuses on Daniel Craig’s James Bond, with glimpses of other actors like Rami Malek, who plays the antagonist in the film. The 30-second promo is action-packed, and the British spy is seen flying a swanky plane and firing guns, among other things. The film, directed by Cary Fukunaga, is Craig’s last outing as Bond. Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux, Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch and Christoph Waltz form the rest of the cast.

A Quiet Place Part II

Those who love sci-fi horrors are sure to be excited by the trailer of A Quiet Place Part 2. The preview doesn’t give anything away and shows how the Abott family is continuing their struggle to survive in a post-apocalyptic world. The sequel is also written and directed by John Krasinski and stars his real-life wife Emily Blunt in the lead role. The film is set to hit the screens on March 20.

Black Widow

The highly anticipated Black Widow film is set to explore the life of Natasha Romanoff before she joined The Avengers. The new promo of Scarlett Johansson’s superhero film shows us glimpses of her “first family”, which includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff and David Harbour as the Red Guardian.

Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Solider, and WandaVision (Disney+)

Marvel Studios showed us glimpses of three new upcoming series – The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Wanda Vision and Loki. Although there wasn’t much footage, we saw enough from the series to be excited. Anthony Mackie’s The Falcon is seen working with The Captain America shield, which was handed over to him by Steve Rogers after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Bucky Barnes (The Winter Soldier) is also by his side. The sneak peek of Wanda Vision has Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany’s Vision living together in an ’80s styled house. We only got one scene of Loki, where Tom Hiddlestone’s character is saying the words, “I am going to burn this place to the ground”.

Mulan

The goosebumps-inducing final trailer for the live-action redux of the 1998 film, Mulan, highlights the battle scenes. Helmed by Niki Caro, the film stars Liu Yifei as Mulan, with Donnie Yen as mentor figure Commander Tung, Yoson An as fellow soldier (and love interest) Chen Honghui, Tzi Ma as Mulan’s father, and Jet Li as the emperor of China. Mulan will release worldwide on March 27.

Top Gun: Maverick

Maverick is back and how! Tom Cruise’s legendary character is seen doing what he does best in this new promo of Top Gun: Maverick – flying planes. While Val Kilmer will reprise his role as Mitchell’s rival “Iceman” in the film, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez and Jay Ellis are the new additions to the cast. Set 30 years after the events of Top Gun, the sequel is set to hit the screens in June this year.

Fast and Furious 9

The ninth film of this beloved franchise is all set to hit the screens. Vin Diesel’s Dom is pushed out of familial bliss into the world of fast-paced cars and death-defying stunts. While Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster and Charlize Theron will reprise their roles, the film also sees WWE star John Cena join the cast.

Sonic The Hedgehog

Set to release on February 14, Sonic The Hedgehog is going to provide movie-goers with some much-needed comic relief. The promo take us into the world of Sonic and his attempts to evade the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

The Invisible Man

Elisabeth Moss’ upcoming film The Invisible Man is all set to put a new spin to the old tale, and the teaser gives us a sense of what we can expect. Also starring Harriet Dyer, Storm Reid and Aldis Hodge among others, the film will release on February 28.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run

The beloved and hugely popular cartoon characters from Nick are back on the big screen. The 30-second teaser has Spongebob, fast cars, Snoop Dogg, Keanu Reeves and a road trip. Enough said!

Hunters

Starring Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone and others, Amazon Prime Video’s web series Hunters will follow a group of American Nazi Hunters, who are hell-bent on eliminating Nazi officials planning to create a fourth reich in the US. The trailer introduces the group to the audience, and also features many action sequences. The promising series will start streaming from February 21.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd