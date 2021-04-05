The Suicide Squad’s trailer beats Mortal Kombat to become the most viewed R-Rated trailer in first week

While Mortal Kombat releases on April 23, The Suicide Squad comes out on August 6. (Photo: Warner Bros)

It is apparent to everyone that the excitement among fans regarding James Gunn’s upcoming DC movie is huge. But now we have hard numbers.

Deadline reports that the red band (R-Rated) trailer of The Suicide Squad clocked more than 150 million views on YouTube and other social media sites, beating out Mortal Kombat, which had garnered 116 million views in its first week back in February when it released.

Gunn shared the Deadline article on Twitter and wrote, “151.1 million views in a week, to be exact. Thanks again, everyone out there who watched!”

The Suicide Squad, both written and directed by Gunn, is a soft reboot of the 2016 original and is about the titular supervillain-forced-to-be-superhero team. It brings back Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney as Amanda Waller, Harley Quinn, Rick Flag and Captain Boomerang, respectively.

Bloodsport, Peacemaker, The Thinker, Blackguard, Polka-Dot Man, Savant, Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, Ratcatcher, King Shark, Weasel, The Javelin and others played by Idris Elba, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn and Flula Borg, respectively, debut in the movie.

There have been two trailers for the movie so far, and both have generated a lot of excitement and buzz among DC fans.

Mortal Kombat, directed by debutant Simon McQuoid, is based on the fighting video game franchise of the same name. It is a reboot of the previous film series and features a new story, cast and crew. Its R-Rating suggests it will lean heavily into the video game franchise’s grisly roots. Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada star.