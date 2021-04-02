The Suicide Squad’s second trailer shows off new footage, including more of Bloodsport and Polka-Dot Man

A new trailer for James Gunn’s upcoming movie The Suicide Squad is here. And it is not an April Fool’s joke. The newer trailer does recycle a bit of the older trailer’s shots, but most of it is new footage. Every single thing about this movie looks great.

While the trailer retains the humour, the newer trailer also promises sincerity in the movie. While the characters are still colourful and the tone light (despite the R-Rating and casual violence), the film will also have pathos. That is fitting, since Suicide Squad as a supervillain-turned-superhero team is ridiculous but also pretty tragic.

Gunn, known for MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, appears to be recreating the magic of making unwanted and obscure comic book characters compelling. Nobody would have imagined characters like Polka-Dot Man and Ratcatcher will be a part of a big-budget studio production.

Overall, the film looks like a blast, and a much needed improvement from 2016’s original. This one is a soft reboot of the original.

Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney return in their roles of Amanda Waller, Harley Quinn, Rick Flag and Captain Boomerang respectively.

The new characters include Bloodsport, Peacemaker, The Thinker, Blackguard, Polka-Dot Man, Savant, Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, Ratcatcher, King Shark, Weasel, The Javelin and others played by Idris Elba, John Sena, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn and Flula Borg, respectively.

The official synopsis reads, “Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.”

The Suicide Squad will release on August 6.