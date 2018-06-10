Suicide Squad 2: David Bar Katz and Todd Stashwick roped in as co-writers

David Bar Katz and Tedd Stashwick to pen the script for Suicide Squad 2. David Bar Katz and Tedd Stashwick to pen the script for Suicide Squad 2.

Warner Bros has hired David Bar Katz and Todd Stashwick to pen the script of Suicide Squad 2 along with director Gavin O’Connor, who recently boarded the project. The film is a sequel to the 2016 DC Extended Universe release that featured Will Smith, Margot Robbie and Jared Leto and was directed by David Ayer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The other cast members in the movie were Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Ike Barinholtz, Scott Eastwood, and Cara Delevingne.

“I’m excited to announce, for the first time publicly, actually, that I’m co-writing Suicide Squad 2,” Stashwick revealed. He is best known for his remarkable roles on Heroes, The Ritches, The Originals, and 12 Monkeys but most importantly for his role as The Mask in Gotham. David Bar Katz, on the other hand, has written for theatre and has also written the movie The Pest. He had received an Emmy nomination for writing the HBO version of Freak directed by Spike Lee.

Suicide Squad, though panned by the critics, was a major money spinner for the studio, raking in over 700 million dollars worldwide, making it the 10th highest-grossing film of 2016. The film was nominated for and won multiple awards across various categories, including an Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 89th Academy Awards, making it the first film in the DC Extended Universe to win an Academy Award. Warner Bros has also announced multiple projects, centring on the characters of Robbie’s Harley Quinn and Leto’s Joker with Glenn Ficarra and John Requa as the co-writer/co-director of the project.

