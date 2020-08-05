Stuntwomen trailer: Documentary celebrates female stunt performers

Stuntwomen is based on a 2015 book by Mollie Gregory. Stuntwomen is based on a 2015 book by Mollie Gregory.

The trailer for a new documentary titled Stuntwomen is out, and it celebrates women who perform some death-defying stunts in Hollywood movies. Michelle Rodriguez of the Fast and Furious franchise serves as the narrator here. She also talks about the woman who has been performing her stunts in the action franchise.

The documentary is based on a 2015 book by Mollie Gregory, which chronicled tales of harassment and sexism in the film industry. The book also covers the life-threatening injuries that female stunt performers have endured.

Watch the trailer of Stuntwomen here:

Filmmakers like Paul Verhoeven, Paul Feig and Anne Fletcher talk about the behind-the-scenes action that goes on while filming high-octane sequences. We also get to see some popular action scenes and how they were filmed with stuntwomen.

Stunt performers like Julie Ann Johnson (Charlie’s Angels), Debbie Evans (The Fast and the Furious), Alyma Dorsey (Captain Marvel), Heidi Moneymaker (Black Widow), Keisha Tucker (Black Panther), Angela Meryl (Kill Bill Vol. 1) among others feature in the film.

Stuntwomen has been directed by April Wright.

