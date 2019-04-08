Stuber trailer: Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista fight for their lives in this action comedy

A new trailer for action comedy Stuber is out. The film has an interesting pairing – Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista.

Kumail, in a somewhat stereotypical way, stars as a polite Uber driver. Bautista is Vic, a tough, hardened cop who is pursuing a killer. The life of Stu, which is the name of Kumail’s character, is turned upside down when his car is booked by Vic.

Stu tries to be nice to Vic, since that would encourage the latter to rate the ride 5 stars.

Thanks to Vic, Stu too ends up being involved in the pursuit of a criminal. They eventually catch the killer but their troubles are just beginning as they are chased by what appears to be mobsters.

Stu advises Vic to throw the propane tank towards the pursuers and shoot it. Vic initially laughs it off, saying this is real life, not Jaws. It works, however, and the mobsters’ car explodes, presumably killing everyone inside.

Stuber appears to be a comedy in the vein of Tag and Game Night, mixing breathless action with quirky humour. It certainly looks like a lot of fun.

The synopsis of the film reads, “When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he’s thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating. Directed by Michael Dowse, this action-comedy from 20th Century Fox also stars Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino and Karen Gillan.”

Stuber releases on July 12 in the US.