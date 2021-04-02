scorecardresearch
Friday, April 02, 2021
Steven Yeun to star in Jordan Peele’s next thriller movie

The new movie will be Jordan Peele's third collaboration with the Universal Pictures following his directorial debut Get Out and thriller Us.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
April 2, 2021 6:42:41 pm
Minari actor Steven YeunSteven Yeun will star alongside Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya in Jordan Pele's movie. (Photo: Instagram/minarimovie)

Oscar-nominated Minari actor Steven Yeun has boarded the cast of critically-acclaimed filmmaker Jordan Peele’s untitled thriller movie. The cast also features actors Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peele is writing, directing and producing the Universal Pictures project.

The filmmaker will produce via his Monkeypaw Productions alongside Ian Cooper. The project is part of the banner’s five-year output deal with Universal.

The movie will be Peele’s third collaboration with the studio following his directorial debut Get Out and thriller Us. It is scheduled to be released on July 22, 2022.

Senior vice president of production Sara Scott and creative executive Tony Ducret will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

