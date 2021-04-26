Teaser of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story debuts at Oscars

The teaser of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story was dropped during the 93rd Oscars. (Photo: Screengrab)

While millions were glued to their TV screens to watch the live telecast of the 93rd Academy Awards on Monday, they hardly expected to be treated to the teaser of upcoming film West Side Story. The teaser of the Steven Spielberg directorial debuted at the ceremony, leaving everyone excited.

The makers describe West Side Story as “a classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.” The re-imagining of the popular musical stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Ana Isabelle; Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James and Rita Moreno.

The visually stunning teaser of West Side Story packs a lot in one minute and 30 seconds – from gorgeous dance sequences to a brimming young romance that makes one giddy.

The original West Side Story was inspired by William Shakespeare’s play Romeo and Juliet. The original 1957 Broadway production of West Side Story was conceived, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins. It ran for 732 performances before going on tour. The production was nominated for six Tony Awards.

West Side Story’s first film adaptation was a Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins directorial in 1961. It starred Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Rita Moreno, George Chakiris and Russ Tamblyn. The film was nominated for eleven Academy Awards and won ten, including George Chakiris for supporting Actor, Rita Moreno for supporting actress, and best picture.

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, which will be the second screen adaptation of the Broadway production, is expected to hit Indian theatres later this year. It will release in the US on December 10, 2021.