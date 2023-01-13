scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans to hit Indian theatres on this date

The Fabelmans presents a universal coming-of-age story about an isolated young man’s pursuit of his dreams. It is based on Steven Spielberg’s experiences as a child in Arizona.

Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans to hit Indian theatres on this date
Veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s Golden Globe-winning movie The Fabelmans will be released in Indian cinema halls on February 10, Reliance Entertainment said on Friday.

Described as a deeply personal portrait of a 20th century American childhood, the movie presents a universal coming-of-age story about an isolated young man’s pursuit of his dreams. It is based on Spielberg’s experiences as a child in Arizona.

The movie, which features an ensemble cast of Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch, is produced by Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.

“We, at Reliance Entertainment, are extremely proud of our long-lasting and fruitful partnership with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment. This association has borne fruit with films like The Help, War Horse, Lincoln, Bridge of Spies, The Post, Green Book, and 1917 winning accolades at Oscars and Golden Globe among others.

“We have brought to cinemas in India these creative masterpieces and now, on the same scale, we bring The Fabelmans to audiences on February 10,” Dhruv Sinha, Head International Businesses, Reliance Entertainment, said in a statement.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans is written by the filmmaker in collaboration with Tony Kushner. The duo earlier worked on movies such as Lincoln and Munich. The film recently received five nominations at the 80th Golden Globe Awards and won the trophies for ‘Best Motion Picture – Drama’ and ‘Best Director’ for Spielberg.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 19:45 IST
