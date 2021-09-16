Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story to release in India on this date, watch new trailer

Steven Spielberg‘s upcoming film West Side Story, now has a release date in India. The film will release on December 10, which is the same date for most countries around the world. A new trailer was also unveiled.

West Side Story is an adaptation of the famous Broadway musical of the same name by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim. The plot revolves around two rival gangs belonging to two different ethnic groups, white American Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks. Ansel Elgort’s Tony, a member of American Jets and Rachel Zegler’s Maria, a member of Sharks and Sharks’ leader Bernardo’s sister, fall in love.

DeBose’s Anita is Bernardo’s girlfriend and Maria’s friend.

Rita Moreno played the role of Anita in the Robert Wise-Jerome Robbins directed 1961 film adaptation of the musical and went on to win the Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Brian d’Arcy James, Curtiss Cook, David Alvarez, Corey Stroll, Mike Faist, Ben Cook and others also star in West Side Story. Spielberg’s last directorial was 2018’s Ready Player One. Clearly, it has been a rather long wait for his fans.