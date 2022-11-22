scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Steven Spielberg to be honoured by Berlin International Film Festival

The organisers of the Berlin Film Festival said that Steven Spielberg will be awarded an honorary Golden Bear, the annual event’s top prize, for a body of work that comprises more than 100 movies and series

Steven SpielbergSteven Spielberg's The Fabelmans will hit Indian screens soon. (Photo: AP, Gregorio Borgia)

Steven Spielberg will be honoured for his life’s work at the Berlin International Film Festival in February.

Festival organisers said on Tuesday that the 75-year-old American director, producer and screenwriter will be awarded an honorary Golden Bear, the annual event’s top prize, for a body of work that comprises more than 100 movies and series. The multiple Oscar winner’s work “is unique in the history of international cinema of the past 60 years for its immense variety,” the festival said.

Spielberg’s productions have included everything from E.T. to Schindler’s List. The Berlin festival will screen his latest film, The Fabelmans.

“With an incredible career, Steven Spielberg has not only enchanted generations of viewers all over the world, but has also given a new meaning to the ‘cinema’ as the factory of dreams,” festival co-directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a statement.

“Be it in the everlasting magic world of teenagers or in the reality that history has carved forever, his movies take us to a different level, where the big screen becomes the adequate surface for our emotions to be fulfilled.”

The Berlin event, the first of the year’s major European film festivals, will run from February 16 to 26.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 09:27:45 pm
