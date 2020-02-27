Steven Spielberg quits Indiana Jones 5, James Mangold in talks to helm film

Indiana Jones 5 may be directed by James Mangold. Indiana Jones 5 may be directed by James Mangold.

Logan and Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold might replace Steven Spielberg as director of the fifth Indiana Jones film, reported Variety on Wednesday. The movie brings back Harrison Ford’s professor of archaeology and adventurer.

Variety further reported that the decision was Spielberg’s who thought it best to leave the popular franchise in younger hands which might bring a fresh perspective.

Indiana Jones 5 was originally scheduled to be released on July 19, 2019 when it was announced in 2016. It was then pushed to July 10, 2020 and again to July 9, 2021. The filming was going to start this summer, and it is not clear if this development will throw a wrench into the process.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Ford’s last outing as Indiana Jones, was a critical and commercial success. It holds a 78 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Though the plot elements are certainly familiar, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull still delivers the thrills and Harrison Ford’s return in the title role is more than welcome.”

It also grossed more than 790 million dollars worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film in the franchise. The franchise began with Raiders of the Lost Ark (or Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark) in 1981.

