Steven Spielberg on UFO sightings: ‘I don’t believe we’re alone in the universe’

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg has his own theories about the sudden surge of UFO sightings in the US. On The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert, Spielberg expressed his views on the subject, saying that while he wasn’t quite sure about the aliens theory, he believed that humans aren’t the only living beings in the universe. He added that the ‘matter needs due diligence’.

Spielberg said, “I’ve never seen a UFO. I wish I had. I’ve never seen anything I can’t explain. But I believe certain people who have seen things that they can’t explain. I think what has been coming up recently is fascinating, absolutely fascinating. And I think the secrecy that is shrouding all of these sightings and the lack of transparency… I think there is something going on that just needs extraordinary due diligence.”

He continued, “I don’t believe we’re alone in the universe. I think it’s mathematically impossible that we are the only intelligent species in the cosmos. I think that’s totally impossible. At the same time, it also seems impossible that someone would visit us from 400 million lightyears from here — except in the movies, of course — unless it figures out some way of jumping the shark, so to speak, and getting here through wormholes.”

Steven Spielberg also presented a unique theory, which argued that UFOs are actually humans from the future. “The most optimistic thing I feel about these things we see in the skies, that the Army and Navy and Air Force are recording on their gun cameras, is that what if they’re not from an advanced civilization 300 million lightyears from here?” he said. “What if it’s us, 500,000 years in the future, that is coming back to document the second half of the 20th century and into the 21st century because they’re anthropologists? And they know something we don’t quite know yet that has occurred, and they’re trying to track the last hundred years of our history.”

At this point, Stephen Colbert joked that this theory would mean that humanity would have survived 500,000 years. Spielberg replied, “Yes, we survive. Or at least a certain percentage of us survives that allows future generations to flourish.”