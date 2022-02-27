scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 27, 2022
Steven Spielberg developing new film based on Steve McQueen’s character Frank Bullitt

According to Deadline, Steven Spielberg will be directing the Frank Bullitt film and will also produce along with Kristie Macosko Krieger.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
Updated: February 27, 2022 8:30:27 am
Steven Spielberg,The Steven Spielberg is set up at Warner Bros. (Photo: REUTERS/Stephen Lam)

Celebrated filmmaker Steven Spielberg is developing a new movie based on Frank Bullitt, the iconic character played by Steve McQueen in the 1968 thriller Bullitt. According to Deadline, Spielberg will be directing the film and will also produce along with Kristie Macosko Krieger.

Josh Singer is attached to pen the script.

Also Read |West Side Story movie review: Steven Spielberg puts a modern twist on timeless story

In the original film, Frank Bullitt is a no-nonsense San Francisco cop on the hunt for the mob kingpin that killed his witness.

The upcoming movie is not a remake of the original but a new idea centred on the character. The film is set up at Warner Bros.

Steve McQueen’s son, Chad, and granddaughter Molly McQueen will executive produce the project.

