Steven Spielberg developing new film based on Steve McQueen’s character Frank Bullitt

Updated: February 27, 2022 8:30:27 am
Celebrated filmmaker Steven Spielberg is developing a new movie based on Frank Bullitt, the iconic character played by Steve McQueen in the 1968 thriller Bullitt. According to Deadline, Spielberg will be directing the film and will also produce along with Kristie Macosko Krieger.
Josh Singer is attached to pen the script.
In the original film, Frank Bullitt is a no-nonsense San Francisco cop on the hunt for the mob kingpin that killed his witness.
The upcoming movie is not a remake of the original but a new idea centred on the character. The film is set up at Warner Bros.
Steve McQueen’s son, Chad, and granddaughter Molly McQueen will executive produce the project.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-