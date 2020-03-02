Steven Spielberg’s daughter arrested for domestic violence

Mikaela Spielberg, 23, was charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury. (Photo by Chris Carlson/AP) Mikaela Spielberg, 23, was charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury. (Photo by Chris Carlson/AP)

An adopted daughter of film director Steven Spielberg was arrested in Tennessee in a domestic incident involving her boyfriend, police said.

Mikaela Spielberg, 23, was charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury early Saturday. Spielberg was released from a jail in Nashville on Saturday evening, jail records showed.

According to a Metropolitan Nashville Police affidavit, officers said Mikaela Spielberg and her boyfriend were involved in an argument after returning from a bar. After the victim made a “rude comment” toward Spielberg, she started throwing objects at him, injuring his hand and wrist, WZTV-TV reported.

Jail records didn’t indicate whether she has an attorney who could comment on the charge. A March 9 court hearing on the charge was scheduled.

Mikaela Spielberg was adopted as a child by Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw.

